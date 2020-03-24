LOCAL NEWS: Greater Cleveland Food Bank Drive-Thru Pick-Up Sees Long Lines of Traffic

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank saw long lines from multiple directions on Mar. 24 when vehicles were lining up to collect groceries, leading to traffic being backed up for hours on Waterloo Road at its Cleveland location.

It was the organization’s second day of drive-thru food pick-up during the coronavirus shutdown. Officials said 900 people came to the food bank during the first hour on Tuesday. The Ohio National Guard assisted the efforts in packing and loading the boxes of food.

If you did not participate in the drive-thru pick-up, you can contact the Food Bank at 216-738-2067 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

