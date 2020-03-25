Governor Mike DeWine recently issued a Stay-At-Home order for the entire state of Ohio in reaction to the viral pandemic sweeping the world.
The Columbus Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office plan to back to Governor’s orders and will be teaming up to enforce the state’s stay at home order.
A statement was released to the public today to help detail what the departments will be doing. According to the statement, deputies and officers will NOT be stopping motorists for the sole purpose of determining compliance with the stay at home order. If they respond to reports of groups of people congregating, or to a report of a business operating outside the confines of the order, they will use discretion to educate people they come into contact with about the importance of complying with the order. And lastly, they plan to deal with each incident on a case by case basis.
Officers and deputies will remain in close consultation with prosecutors and public health officials if a person refuses to comply with an order to disperse.
Source: NBC4i
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Idris Elba1 of 6
2. Rudy Gobert2 of 6
3. Emmanuel Mudiay3 of 6
4. Tom Hanks4 of 6
5. Rita Wilson5 of 6
6. Donovan Mitchell6 of 6
The Latest:
- Coronavirus Patients Showing New Symptoms, Ohio Health Director Reports
- How Columbus Police & Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Will Enforce Stay-At-Home Order!
- Can Coronavirus Live On Your Hair? Here’s What You Need To Know
- #WEARECLE: How Christmas Lights Are Going Up in Lakewood
- Who Is Annie Turnbo Malone?
- LOCAL NEWS: Greater Cleveland Food Bank Drive-Thru Pick-Up Sees Long Lines of Traffic
- City Of Columbus Temporarily Suspends Debt Collection Activity!
- CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Student on Spring Break Apologizes For Ignorant Comment
- Texas Upholds Draconian Conviction for Black Woman Who Cast an ‘Illegal Vote’ In 2016
- Jonathan McReynolds Sings Usher; Talks Hosting ‘Sunday Best’, And New Single
How Columbus Police & Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Will Enforce Stay-At-Home Order! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com