The Springdale Police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Sunday, according to WLWT.

33 year-old Kaia Grant was killed on I-275 over the weekend on a police chase.

There will be a police procession, and a private serivce inside a church, in compliance with the governor’s orders.

Funeral Scheduled for Fallen Local Police Officer was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Chad Ashmore Posted 4 hours ago

