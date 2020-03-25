Whats Allowed in the Ohio Stay At Home Order

The state of Ohio is pulling their hair out as Millennials are doing their best to practice Social Distancing. This is new to put generation, we have no idea what to do with ourselves since the Ohio Stay at Home Order has come out to help slow the spread of COVID 19.

However there are some things we can do, like step out for groceries, take a walk, feed our dog, or even grab the bikes and go for a ride.

There are a ton of questions surrounding the Stay At Home Order. What can you do? What can you not do? Will you be Arrested? Well Click HERE to visit the Ohio Coronavirus website to get the rundown on the Stay At Home Order.

Use the Hashtag #StayHomeOhio to show your support

