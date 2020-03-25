Black Tony Says He’s Not Working Because He’s In Quarantine, Waiting For Trump’s Check [VIDEO]

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

African saxophonist Manu Dibango dies of CoronaVirus COVID-19 on Tuesday. His biggest hit, Soul Makossa’s “breakbeat” has been used in Hip-Hop over the years, including on the Jay-Z song “Face Off” featuring Sauce Money on his 1998 Album “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.” Dibango’s Family took to Facebook with the announcement: “Dear family, dear friends, dear fans, A voice raises from far away… It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19.” As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Below is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus.