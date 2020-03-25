Draya Shares Secret To Her Flawless & Perfectly Moisturized Skin

Instagram Live is currently our primary source of entertainment. From spending hours online at #clubquarantine to concerts from your favorite musician’s living room, Instagram has kept us creative, informed and entertained. IG Live has also given us a deeper glimpse into the personal lives of of favorite celebrities. What do they do at home? What do they look like without makeup?

Our good sis Draya took to IG stories, to share her beauty regimen with the world and drop what products she uses to keep her skin looking youthful and blemish-free. Did we mention, she did it in Savage X Fenty lingerie? Girl crush activated.

Check out the skincare products Draya shared on her IG Live when you keep scrolling.

Lashes

Draya enhances her woke up like this routine by lacing her lids with lashes by Star Lash Extensions. Whether its with their strip lash or individually placed hairs, the popular boutique keeps plenty of celebs bating their lids. Try their “bombshell” lash for $24.

Peter Thomas Roth

When it comes to skincare, Peter Thomas Roth is a top product among many celebs. Draya can be seen on her IG Live moisturizing her skin with Roth’s Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. This product is praised for its hydrating properties.

According to the site, “This concentrated 30% Hyaluronic Acid Complex cream provides skin with a continuous burst of hydration that lasts up to 72 hours, even after cleansing. Skin is left feeling silky smooth and more youthful-looking.”

You can get this cream in a drenched trio kit for under $30. And the 1.7 fl oz jar, here.

Chanel Beauty

After massaging with her Peter Roth skincare products Draya applied Chanel Beauty facial oil to her face and neck. A small bottle of this potion will cost you a pretty penny starting at $120.

According to the website, “The formula smooths and comforts skin while imparting a delicate yet distinctive floral scent.”

Kylie Skin Lip Mask

KylieSkin.com

Savage X Fenty

You can be as sexy as Draya and Rihanna for that matter in Savage X Fenty lingerie. Draya showed off her killer body in a royal blue lace bralette and lace thong. Draya, a Save X Fenty ambassador broke the Internet before when she donned another sexy set on Instagram. You can currently get Savage X Fenty bralettes for 2/$29.

Draya Shares Secret To Her Flawless & Perfectly Moisturized Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders Posted 5 hours ago

