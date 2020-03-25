CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: 2020 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Switching to Virtual Due to COVID-19

A Cleveland tradition is going virtual for the first time ever this year.

The  Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon is making changes to its annual race, which is slated to take place in May, and was supposed to welcome a large gathering in Downtown.

Now, there will be some adjustments coming up this spring.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Runners may also defer their participation to 2021 or 2022, as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

If you choose the virtual marathon route, you can run your miles at any location before May 17 and receive a shirt and medal.

This year’s marathon will fit into the new reality of social and physical distancing.

Organizers tried to find another date for later in the year, but the difficultly of the Cleveland Browns fall schedule made rescheduling more challenging.

 

Click here to read more.

 

