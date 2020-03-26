This is the question that parents like myself are asking, will schools in Ohio open back up this academic year?
Well we just don’t know the answer quite yet. According to Governor Mike DeWine it is possible that schools will remain close the rest of this academic year.
As much as I would love to have my son back in school and I know he misses his friends. I would prefer he’s is heathy and safe at home with me. Distance is the key to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
All we can do now is wait this out and follow the stay at home order to make sure we are Not apart of the problem.
Will Schools Start back Up in Ohio? was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com