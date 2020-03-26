Exercises to do While Pregnant

With baby bae on the way, I have been preparing myself mentally to become a mother of two. Now being mentally stable and ready for two sons, hasn’t been too bad. The physical part, whew chile, let me just say it has definitely been hard to get off my butt! Before this pregnancy yes I worked out a lot, and since the third trimester is right around the corner I have been pushing myself to get up and get active.
Some workouts I do are Prenatal Pilates! Take a Look below. 20mins a day
For the past couple of days this has been me along with a light JOG, and brisk walking. 13 weeks and counting and baby bae will be here hopefully COVID 19 will be gone, or at least not as bad.
