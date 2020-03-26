CLOSE
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To Hospitals & Medical Workers

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus crisis.

Since the coronavirus crisis hit, hand sanitizer has been dangerously running out all over the country. But the beauty and fragrance industry has been stepping up to the plate to help.

Just today, the New York-based Coty Inc., the popular manufacturer behind makeup and fragrance brands such as CoverGirl and Calvin Klein, announced that they are using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel (AKA hand sanitizer) by pumping out tens of thousands of units per week to donate to hospitals and medical workers in the U.S. and abroad.

“The Company has produced its first batches of hand sanitizer at factories in the United States and Monaco,” officials said in a press release. “Additional factories will start production within the week. Production depends on the resources and materials available as well as local government regulations.”

“As a responsible beauty company, we make our resources and facilities available to help the communities we are operating in during these exceptionally challenging times,” said Pierre Laubies, Coty CEO. “We are proud to support the brave professionals fighting on the frontlines against COVID-19 by providing hand sanitizer where it is needed.”

Adding, “The health and safety of our employees is our top priority and we will take all possible measures and precautions to keep them healthy and safe as they work to protect our communities that we care for and serve. We are incredibly proud of our associates who are stepping up to contribute to the global fight against COVID-19.”

 

As we’ve previously reported, Estée Lauder recently announced they are helping combat this shortage by using their Melville, NY manufacturing factory to produce this much-needed cleansing gel for the masses. This move came a week after their European colleagues including L’Oreal and LVMH got their hand in the sanitizer game too.

In the meantime, if you still can’t find any hand sanitizer, you can always make your own. Learn how here. Also, remember that the best way to fight against the virus is to stay inside and wash your hands.

