WWE Smackdown Rescheduled

WWE Smack Down Live

Source: WWE / WWE

The wrestling show that was coming to the city had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus and the order that Gov. Mike DeWine put into place for the state of Ohio.

Since the past two weeks, the state of Ohio has been following a Stay At Home Order, using this method should help to flatten the curve of COVID-19, thats ONLY if Ohioans due their part not to come outside and gather in big crowds.

Well WWE Smackdown is coming back to the city with a NEW Date June 12, 2020. ALL tickets that were purchased and WON will be honored with the same section and seat location on that date.

Courtesy of PowerColumbus

It's not a stretch to say that Teyana Taylor may have the best body in Hollywood.  And the crazy thing is the girl says that she doesn't work out!  As we sit here snackin on cookies check out the 12 sickest pics of Teyana Taylor that will keep you in the gym!  Now put down the damn cookies

 

WWE Smackdown Rescheduled  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

