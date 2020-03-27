The wrestling show that was coming to the city had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus and the order that Gov. Mike DeWine put into place for the state of Ohio.
Since the past two weeks, the state of Ohio has been following a Stay At Home Order, using this method should help to flatten the curve of COVID-19, thats ONLY if Ohioans due their part not to come outside and gather in big crowds.
Well WWE Smackdown is coming back to the city with a NEW Date June 12, 2020. ALL tickets that were purchased and WON will be honored with the same section and seat location on that date.
Courtesy of PowerColumbus
WWE Smackdown Rescheduled was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com