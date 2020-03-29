Stephon Marbury To Deliver 10M Masks To NY To Help With Coronavirus Pandemic

If your government or greedy corporations fail you, people will step up. One such person happens to be former NBA star Stephon Marbury, who is helping to deliver 10 million masks to New York to help with the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Starbury became an even bigger basketball star in China after he left the NBA. And that’s where he’s going to get New York the needed masks to protect healthcare workers as they treat COVID-19 patients.

Reports the New York Post:

Marbury, who played in the NBA 14 years before moving overseas to become a legend in the Chinese Basketball Association, told The Post he’s made arrangements with a mask supplier in China willing to sell New York 10 million masks “at cost” for $2.75 each – well below the roughly $7.50 that N95 retailers have been quoting the state.

The Coney Island native said he got the idea last week after learning of the state’s lack of protective gear and the astronomical price its been paying for masks. So the now-retired, former point guard decided to reach out to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a presumptive 2021 mayoral candidate who has backed Marbury’s local charities in the past, to let him know he’s ready to dish his biggest assist yet.

“At the end of the day, I am from Brooklyn,” Marbury said during a call from his Beijing home. “This is something that is close and dear to my heart as far as being able to help New York.”

“I have family there in Coney Island, a lot of family … who are affected by this, so I know how important it is for people to have masks during this time.”

Marbury’s connect in China reportedly has more N95 masks than they need since the country has allegedly been able to reign in its COVID-19 outbreak.

But what’s troubling is Marbury’s peeps had reached out to New York officials about procuring the masks only to get radio silence. It wasn’t until the Post reported his intentions that they got on the ball.

