CLOSE
coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st

 

Young children sitting in a classroom at school with their hands raised

Source: Andersen Ross / Getty

 

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all of the state’s grade schools K-12 to remain closed until May 1 due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.  Schools were originally only closed through April 3rd for a three week period.

As of March 30th’s press conference, there were 1,933 people in Ohio with confirmed cases of COVID-19.  A total of 39 deaths and 475 people currently hospitalized.  Governor DeWine said that he will asses the situation as to when or if students will return to their schools close to May 1st.

Ohioans are also on a stay home order that is due to expire on April 6th unless extended by Governor DeWine.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Get Help with Transportation, Child Care, Shelter, Educational Aids and More in Central Ohio

RELATED STORY: Places to Get Discounted or Free Food Around Central Ohio

source

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

4 photos Launch gallery

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

Continue reading Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

No germs shall prosper during this time! The COVID-19 has been spreading throughout the world and we, as a nation have been taking extra precautions to prevent it from getting worse. (More information on the virus) Hand sanitizer has been an overnight sensation! As prior to this epidemic a lot of people weren’t even washing there hands after they use the bathroom let alone using hand sanitizer. We have a list of hand sanitizers to help keep you away from 99.9% of germs… and hopefully COVID-19.     Related: Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

 

The Latest:

Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close