CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland’s I-X Center Reportedly Considered As a Possible Site For Medical Use

The International Exposition Center, (I-X Center)

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Alternative medical sites are now being considered for patients who have the coronavirus disease.

One of them might be the International Exposition Center, better known as the I-X Center, on Cleveland’s west side near Hopkins Airport, according to sources.

The I-X Center is now being evaluated as “an alternate medical facility” to help treat COVID-19 cases.

It is also now available as a lot of events have been cancelled due to the disease, and the state’s order that bans large gatherings.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio National Guard were at the center Monday morning. They are planning to evaluate three sites in Northeast Ohio.

Availability for patients is about to stretch thin at hospitals, and opening up temporary medical facilities has already taken place in other states.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Coronavirus breaking news

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

14 photos Launch gallery

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

Continue reading Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

[caption id="attachment_2449999" align="alignright" width="332"] Source: Justin Merriman / Getty[/caption] Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm through April 6th. Governor DeWine said in his press conference on Sunday that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”.  With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations. Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus Watch Governor DeWin’s press conference here:  

CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland’s I-X Center Reportedly Considered As a Possible Site For Medical Use  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close