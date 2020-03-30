Unless you have been under a rock in the recent months, Tik Tok is the new wave. Many of us, myself included, opted to forgoe learning a new social media platform because the kiddies got to it first. And honestly, who had time to learn the ins and outs of another app. However, thanks to “the rona” all we have is the time, which has created the perfect opportunity for individuals to get on Tik Tok because we’re practicing social distancing.

Social media gives births to many challenges and like clock work, we have another challenge to add to the list. It is the perfect way to get creative with your crew from afar. The #dontrushchallenge started as the perfect way for beauty influences to flex their makeup muscles by showing their skills. It features the song “Don’t Rush” by Young T & Bugsey Ft. Headie One.

Now it is the stuff that before and after are made of with most of the participants transforming for DAMN to glam in less than three seconds. Male, female and even professionals have entered the room providing yet another book of receipts to support the facts that no one styles and wows, like Black people and we are the universe’s most creative creatures. The hashtag #nobrotherleftbehindchallenge is spawning men showing off their fashions.

I don’t know about you but these videos have me feeling really beat my face, get dressed up and head to the livingroom-ish.

Tik Tok’s #DontRushChallenge Shows Off These Black MUA’s Impressive Skills was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Maui Bigelow Posted 18 hours ago

