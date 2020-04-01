CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Justin Beiber Postpones Ohio Tour Stop

Justin Beiber Changes Tour

Source: AGE Live / AEG Live

 

 

In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew – has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.

Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

4 photos Launch gallery

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

Continue reading Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

Best Hand Sanitizers To Help Fight Off The Coronavirus

No germs shall prosper during this time! The COVID-19 has been spreading throughout the world and we, as a nation have been taking extra precautions to prevent it from getting worse. (More information on the virus) Hand sanitizer has been an overnight sensation! As prior to this epidemic a lot of people weren’t even washing there hands after they use the bathroom let alone using hand sanitizer. We have a list of hand sanitizers to help keep you away from 99.9% of germs… and hopefully COVID-19.     Related: Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

The Latest:

 

Justin Beiber Postpones Ohio Tour Stop  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close