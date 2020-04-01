In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew – has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.
Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.
Justin Beiber Postpones Ohio Tour Stop was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com