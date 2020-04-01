During this pandemic, there are options to options that can put you at sense and help you in the long run.

Jini Thornton breaks down the difference of forbearance versus deferment for your bills and how to get on top of things before it’s too late.

If you’re having problems with your rent, there are options as well.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Money Matters: Learning The Difference Between Forbearance vs Deferment For Bills [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: @IndiaMonee Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: