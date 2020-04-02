Following controversy over whether or not Hobby Lobby was an “essential” place of business, the craft store closed its doors for good Wednesday evening.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost tweeted around 6:30 p.m. that he received a phone call from counsel for Hobby Lobby saying that all the Hobby Lobby stores in Ohio will comply with the stay-at-home order put in place amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Yost issued a cease and desist letter to Hobby Lobby for being in violation of the state’s stay-at-home order.

According to 10TV.com, the order says that Hobby Lobby had 24 hours to respond.

Hobby Lobby Closes After Ohio Attorney General Cease-and-Desist Letter was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: