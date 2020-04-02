Let us pray for the family of a woman that was killed in Forest Park.
Via FOX19
Officers responded to a report of shots fired inside a residence in the 1100 block of Geneva Road about 2 a.m.
A man called 911 and told a dispatcher someone was at his door wanting help from a car accident and then what sounds like three gunshots rang out, according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.
“Oh, no. Where’s my wife? Where’s my wife?” the man said. “I hope they didn’t shoot my wife!”
Seconds later, he told the dispatcher: “They got my wife! They got my wife!”
Cincinnati: Woman Killed In Forest Park! was originally published on rnbcincy.com
