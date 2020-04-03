The sports world is still reeling after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all major sporting events and now the PGA has announced that there will be no golf until at least the end of May. And with the Memorial tournament slated to be played June 4th the director of the Memorial is saying that there is a good chance that the tournament will not happen on that date. And if the Memorial does happen will there be fans and what date would work the best for the Memorial so you don’t have to compete with any other tournament, the one thing that should work in the Memorials favor is that by moving the tournament maybe it won’t get rained on like it does every other year in the past. Full Story Click Here

The Memorial Tournament, Director Confident That it Will be Played at Some Point This Summer was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Posted 3 hours ago

