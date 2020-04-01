TRIED IT: I Got A Vampire Facial To Help Fight Aging And Wrinkles

I’ve always been afraid of Botox. I guess the frozen faces that have come to overtake our reality tv screens give me pause. I like to show expression in my face and though I don’t want wrinkles, injecting a foreign substance deep into my skin just doesn’t sit well with me. Nevertheless, I don’t like the wrinkles (which are natural) that are appearing on my forehead and my smile lines.
About three years ago, I started paying more attention to my skincare process. I have a very detailed morning and evening skincare routine featuring several cleansers, serums, face creams, oils, and more. However, I wanted more preventative measures which Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, a board certified facial plastic surgeon, helped me achieve. He introduced me to a PRP Facial (Platelet Rich Plasma Facial) otherwise known as a Vampire Facial (yes, the one Kim Kardashian popularized).
As I started researching on the Internet, I couldn’t find many examples featuring Black women. I knew the benefits, but I was absolutely petrified. What if the results led to hyperpigmentation? Could I keloid? Was all the hype REALLY worth it?
Check out the above video to see the whole process and Dr. K answers my (many) questions. Leave a comment with your questions and let me know your thoughts. Below is a product guide of products I used post PRP Facial.
The below products are just a guide (and what I like to use). I recommend to everyone (PRP Facial or not) to always use a cleanser, toner, serum, facial oil, and night cream in your morning and/or night time skincare routine.
Product Guide:
Langom Cellup Gel To Water Cleanser ($20.00, peachandlilly.com) – this was what I used in the evening after my PRP Facial. It is great for sensitive skin and is a great lightweight morning cleanser.
AHC Aqua Essential Face Mask ($25.00, amazon.com) – I used this a week out after my PRP Facial aka Vampire Facial. I’ve been using these masks for about six months now and I love them!
AHC Aqualuronic Serum ($33.99, target.com) – This is my everyday serum and if it ain’t broke, why fix it? I continued to use this serum (I started back up about four days after my procedure). It’s very hydrating.
Urban Skin Rx Super C Serum ($49.00, urbanskinrx.com) – I’ve been using this serum for a few years now. A Vitamin C serum in your skincare repertoire is essential as it is hydrating, fade hyperpigmentation and promoted collagen production.
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer ($68.00, sephora.com) – This protein moisturizer is great for dry and dull skin. I loved using this post facial (I waited four days before using any products other than a cleanser – my choice, Dr. K said I was fine to use products after 24 hours) because it was extremely hydrating. It’s also vegan and cruelty free, which is always a plus in my book.
