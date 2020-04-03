How To Get Camera-Ready For Your Next Zoom Meeting

With 100 percent of the workforce, not including essential workers, currently working from our living rooms, we’re all bound to have a few Zoom meetings that will require us to come up out our pajamas.

Like us, your hair has been in a ponytail for weeks and makeup…please. What is that? While the coronavirus has altered our very existence, we’re not complaining. Millions of Americans lost their jobs during pandemic…the least we can do is pull it together for a video conference.

Here’s a step by step tutorial on how to glow-up from the waist!

First, start with a freshly washed, toned and moisturized face. Great makeup starts with great skin! Using a brow gel, brush your brows up. On sparse areas use a brow pencil, gel or powder for added definition.

Pro tip: Once you’ve achieved a shape you like, tweeze any stray hairs for easy DIY brow shaping. Be careful not to over do it!

Next, grab your concealer and place small amounts around the eye, and on any areas of discoloration. Using a small fluffy brush or beauty sponge, blend the concealer into your skin. Apply foundation to the rest of the skin into the concealer. To avoid a caked on look, use your finger to apply a dime sized amount of each product to the face. Add more coverage if needed. Set your under eye and T-zone with a pressed or translucent powder. Oilier skin types should set the entire face with powder.

Source: Anika Stewart / @artfulanika

Pro tip: Most women of color have several skin tones on their face. For a flawless color match, choose a concealer that matches the center of the face and a foundation that matches the outside of the face and neck.

Line your eyes with your favorite eyeliner. Apply one or two coats of mascara. For added drama apply false lashes and mascara to your lower lash line. Add another layer of eyeliner to camouflage the lash band. My current favorite lashes are from Camara Aunique Beauty. Use discount code ARTFUL10 for 10% off any order of $40 or more. Pictured: Lisa Lash

Pro tip: If you have trouble creating a clean line, use a smudge brush to soften the liner and hide any imperfections.

Lastly, add some color with your favorite blush or cream lipstick. Apply and blend with your fingertips. Pop your favorite highlighter on the high points of your cheekbones for added glow. Feeling bold? Add a fun statement lip!

Pro tip: For an on trend monochromatic moment, add the same shade of blush or lipstick to the eyes and lips to complete the look.

Bonus: Complete your glow up from the waist up by styling your hair, throwing on a chic head wrap or your favorite wig!

Worried you don’t have the right products to achieve this look? Schedule a FREE personalized virtual consultation with me. Click here and we’ll get you ready for #werk!

