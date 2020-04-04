The superstar couple is working with the organization and private jet company Wheels Up for Meals Up, after millions of Americans were left in short food supplyamid the coronavirus lockdown.
Speaking on the CNBC show Squawk Box, National Football League (NFL) star Russell explained: “We started doing our research, Ciara and I, and we found out that Feeding America is such a great program.
Ciara And Russell Wilson Donating 10 Million Meals To People Struggling During The Coronavirus was originally published on wiznation.com
