CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Why We Love The Androgynous Black Lesbian Version Of The #DontRushChallenge

This viral video reminds us that there is no one way to be a sista; our possibilities and beauty are limitless.

Why We Love The Androgynous Black Female Version Of The #DontRushChallenge

Source: @nyjaabdullah/ @supremeshawna / @depthgod / @nyjaabdullah/ @supremeshawna / @depthgod

Hands down one of the best and most comforting things to come out of this awful coronavirus crisis and social distancing are Black folks showing just how amazingly creative they are on social media. (Thanks TikTok) While challenges are not new—think last year’s insanely popular #DMXChallenge—since the ‘Rona hit and we can only be 6 feet apart from one another, they seem to be back with a vengeance.

My personal favorite to pop out from the pandemic is the #DontRushChallenge. Brilliantly co-created by @lase_asoloo, this getting ready to go out challenge has provided a unique way for sistas—from MUA to everybody women—to show off our serious glow-up skills.  It’s just amazing!

READ ALSO: TikTok’s #DontRushChallenge Shows Off These Black MUA’s Impressive Skills

Here’s the iconic video that started it off. Just peep that seamless edit!

Of course, others have followed:

THE BLACK EXCELLENCE OF IT ALL!

Not surprisingly, this trend continues to take off, but one thing that hadn’t initially registered was how regardless of the genre—goth, Muslim, African, etc.—almost all of them featured feminine-looking women. Be clear, that’s not a critique per se, but we do all know that Black women aren’t monolithic. We come in different shades, sexual orientations, gender identifies, shapes, you name it…Black women embody it all. Which is why, thanks to the beloved Angelica Ross who posted a certain video on her Facebook page last week, did it finally hit me: “Oh, this is what’s missing!”

This group’s challenge was dedicated to the androgynous Black lesbians who definitely know how to clean up too. “So y’all wanted one with androgynous women?” Heroes-signed model Nyja Abdullah asked on Twitter.

Yes, I did. Please and thank you.

BEAUTIES: Just take a look at all these Goddesses:

I caught up with Abdullah who told me that after seeing all the other videos on social media, she and her friends, also models, wanted to make one that represented folks like them.

“Like everyone during quarantine, we’re also using social media, so my friend @depthgod added me to do one of these challenges, especially after seeing one with African-American girls who love rock music, but we wanted to do one for people like us” she explained. 

“I was instantly I’m like well ‘I’m down’ to create something for us androgynous lesbians and non-binary folks.’”

For Abdullah, she knew that tagging other friends to get them to commit would be the easy part, but the hard part was coming up with the one item that would connect their experiences.

“First, I had never used TikTok before,” the 23-year-old admitted. “Then I was like, so what’s something that we could use or do that would unite us? My mom was like, ‘Your durag!’ But it took us a minute to figure out how to make it work.”

Thankfully, for us, this gorgeous group did figure it out because this is the representation we needed and deserve. But Abdullah sets the records straight: while some may look at them as “stud energy,” that’s not a label they quite accept.

“We talked about what people were going to call us. People might call us ‘studs,’ but none of us would call ourselves that,” she stressed. “For us, we’re women, we don’t want to be men. This is about us being comfortable by dressing as ourselves, bringing out both our masculine and feminine sides. We prefer androgynous.”

Noted.

It’s not surprising to me that the video went viral with over 33K likes, but none of the women believed this “little thing” they did to make the time go by would have this type of cultural impact.

“We thought this might go viral, like maybe. But we’re just regular people on Twitter, so we didn’t expect too much. But we’re just happy that people liked it and can see themselves in it.”

So what’s next for the group? Abdullah says most of the women, who live in Flordia, New York and New Jersey, have never met in real life and are planning to connect in New York City for LGBTQ Pride—if the quarantine is lifted of course.

“This has been such a great way to make new friends,” she said.

All I can say is thank you, ladies, for providing another stunning and diverse example of what it means to be a Black woman in America. I can’t wait for more of these videos to find their way on my TL.

Follow each of the sistas on social media: @key_raw @depthgod@saveitbruh, @yyungboynick, @supremeshawna, @robigotsoles, @2handbands, @snxwbxnks

RELATED NEWS:

Twenties’ Jonica ‘JoJo’ Gibbs On Stud Energy, Those Patti LaBelle Tees & Working With Lena Waithe

Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High Heel Boots, Why Are You So Pressed?

Atlanta Black Gay Pride's 8th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival

All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome Of #BlackGirlsRock

15 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome Of #BlackGirlsRock

Continue reading All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome Of #BlackGirlsRock

All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome Of #BlackGirlsRock

[caption id="attachment_3057499" align="alignleft" width="920"] Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty[/caption]   There's so much to love and admire about the fierce and super talented Angelica Ross. As our beloved Candy on our favorite FX drama Pose, she was an instant frenemie that along with her infamous hammer made us laugh every episode and her tragic on-screen death was a constant reminder of the dreams deferred of all the real-life Black trans women that have been murdered, not just this year, but the past decades. Be clear: This was a bleak reminder that only Angelica and her utter acting magic could convey. Not to mention, in her own life, she isn't one to hold her tongue when it comes to holding Black cisgender America to how it treats, mistreats and ignores our trans sisters. Ms. Ross is not here for any type of erasure. Which is why on Sunday night, the American Horror Story: 1984 actress took to Twitter to express her disappointment with the fact that in the same year when 18 Black trans women were murdered and the cast of Pose, mostly comprised of Black trans women who have been a pop culture phenomenon for two seasons, were completely ignored by the iconic Black Girls Rock Awards. "BLACK TRANS GIRLS ROCK!!!! I’m willing to B.E.T. that no trans women were invited or highlighted at #BlackGirlsRock. Is it 18 now? 18 black trans women have been killed this year, but NO MENTION during the segment dedicated to the lives lost???," she asked.  https://twitter.com/angelicaross/status/1170907447449419777?s=20 Where's the lie? This type of erasure isn't new or rare. At this year's BET Awards and NAACP Image Awards, there wasn't one nomination of the show or its impact on society. As I wrote before about her equally fantastic Pose co-star Indya Moore, Black trans women cannot and should not bear the burden of being the only ones speaking out about these issues. Now is the time for ALL Black folks, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, to stand up, love and support our sisters by fighting for a better and more welcoming world that allows them to live their fullest and longest lives. We owe them that. So bravo to Angelica for standing up for herself and her sistas', which is the exactly what #BlackGirlsRock is about. Like Black cis women in America, Black trans women are also beautiful, crucial to our community and contribute daily to our collective liberation. And so to celebrate that tenacity, resilience, and beauty, here are all the times Angelica Ross was the epitome of every Black girl that rocked the red carpet or anything else they put their mind to.

Why We Love The Androgynous Black Lesbian Version Of The #DontRushChallenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close