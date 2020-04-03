Walmart Will Limit Number Of Customers In Stores Due To COVID-19!

As many businesses are doing what they can to adjust to the current normal we’re experiencing due to COVID-19, most want to ensure the safety of customers more and more. It is certainly going to take the effort of us all to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

Walmart has kept their doors open to consumers and I know many of us are thankful to be able to grab everything we need in one place. However, to accomodate our current climate, Walmart has begun to limit the number of customers that are allowed in the store to shop.

According to a press release put out by Walmart today, as of Saturday, April 4th, all Walmart stores will begin keeping track of the number of people in and out of the store.

Customers will be allowed to enter the store one by one at one specific entrance. This will typically be on the grocery side. Associates are instructed to allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

When the store reaches capacity, customers must stand in lines outside of the store, respecting a distance of six feet apart. Signs will be posted as reminders.

Stores will also begin selling only essential items and have all aisles marked as one-way’s to assist in limiting contact between customers.

