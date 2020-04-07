CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: A 2nd Firefighter Affected By Covid-19

Cincinnati let us pray for this second Fire Fighter who has been affected bwith the Coronavirus.

VIa Fox19

The first confirmed case in the department came Saturday. Alter says both individuals are doing well and are recovering. He adds they could return to duty “within the next week or so.” The firehouses where the individuals were assigned have been deep cleaned, Alter says, and others that were potentially exposed are self-quarantining and self-monitoring for symptoms.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital


 

Cincinnati: A 2nd Firefighter Affected By Covid-19  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close