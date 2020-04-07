Master P is helping senior citizens in his hometown of New Orleans stay protected during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to TMZ, any New Orleans citizen over 60-years-old can sign up for a deep cleaning of their home and receive two types of hand sanitizers. All services are free with a proof of residency.
“A lot of people can’t get these hand sanitizers,” he said. “We are probably the only ones in New Orleans that has it so we want to make sure that the eldery have it.”
The rapper and philanthropist’s foundation, Team Hope NOLA, has also given cash donations and purchased groceries for elderly residents in need.
WDSU News reports as of Monday evening, the state of Louisiana has reported 14,887 COVID-19 cases and 512 deaths. At least 62 out of the 64 parishes are now affected and nearly 4,500 of the cases are from New Orleans.
Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana
Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana
1. Wendell Pierce - New Orleans1 of 18
2. Toya Wright- New Orleans2 of 18
3. Lil' Wayne- New Orleans3 of 18
4. Quvenzhané Wallis- Houma4 of 18
5. Anthony Mackie- New Orleans5 of 18
6. Eli Manning- New Orleans6 of 18
7. DJ Khaled- New Orleans7 of 18
8. Tyler Perry- New Orleans8 of 18
9. Odell Beckham Jr.-Baton Rouge9 of 18
10. Master P & Romeo- New Orleans10 of 18
11. Dak Prescott- Sulphur11 of 18
12. Luke James- New Orleans12 of 18
13. Kevin Gates- New Orleans13 of 18
14. Don Lemon- Baton Rouge14 of 18
15. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II- New Orleans15 of 18
16. Lynn Whitfield-Baton Rouge16 of 18
17. Mystikal- New Orleans17 of 18
18. Juvenile- New Orleans18 of 18
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Master P Supports Elderly New Orleans Residents During Pandemic was originally published on blackamericaweb.com