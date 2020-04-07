Jeannie Mai is ecstatic about her engagement with Jeezy and she’s sharing the news on social media. As previously reported Jeannie accepted a proposal from the ATL rapper during a quarantined date night after the coronavirus thwarted their Vietnamese vacation plans.

The couple confirmed the news and excitedly showed off Jeannie’s engagement ring to PEOPLE magazine.

Now Jeannie’s taken to her own IG to confirm that she’s the future Mrs. Jay Jenkins.

“I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you….YES. Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us,” Jeannie captioned a romantic pic of herself and Jeezy on the beach.

The exciting news garnered well wishes from Jeannie’s “The Real” cohosts including her “hunnay” Loni Love.

“Well since we are all quarantined.. here’s a dance for your engagement.. congratulations @thejeanniemai and @jeezy ,” Loni captioned a video of Tamera dancing with Jeezy and Jeannie in the back.

The talk show’s official Instagram page also gave the couple a shoutout.

And even Jeannie’s former “The Real” colleague Tamar Braxton chimed in; “Beautiful. Congratulations,” wrote Tamar.

If you’re curious about that “So Icy” rock Jeannie’s now wearing on her left hand, E! News spoke with a jewelry expert and they predicted a value of at least $150,000.

“Her ring looks like a gorgeous 4-5ct marquise cut diamond set in a thicker pave diamond setting featuring a tiny emerald in her band,” CEO of The Clear Cut Olivia Landeau shared.

That’s riiiiiiiiight!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

OMG: Jeannie Mai Confirms Her Jeezy Engagement, Ring Reportedly Worth $150K was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com