Naughty By Nature & Rita Wilson Team Up For Special “Hip Hop Hooray” Remix To Aid In COVID-19 Relief

After announcing that she and her husband, legendary actor Tom Hanks, had tested positive for the coronavirus last month, singer and actress Rita Wilson made headlines after recording herself rapping Naughty By Nature‘s breakout hit, “Hip Hop Hooray.” Now Wilson is back but this time she’s teaming up with the renowned group for a great cause.

On Monday (Apr 6), Rita Wilson took to Instagram to announce that she is releasing a “HIP HOP HOORAY (Remix)” in collaboration with Naughty By Nature to help those in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, by donating net profits from the single release to the MusiCares® Foundation Inc.

“’Hip Hop Hooray’ is like modern-day Shakespeare. I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius,” Rita said in a statement. “It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile. When Naughty By Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it. What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the Hip-Hop world. I’m forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Although the pairing was birthed out of unexpected circumstances, Naughty By Nature added that they were happy to lend a hand to help those in need with their 1992 classic, before adding that seeing 63-year-old Wilson perform their song so well left them all taken aback.

“We are honored to have Rita Wilson recite our song. We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well. We were aware she contracted COVID-19, and was quarantined along with her husband Tom. The next thing we know, everyone began to inbox us her Instagram. We are honored to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the coronavirus. Thanks again to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks for embracing us, and for helping us take the unexpected viral moment further for such a great cause.”

The remixed single will be released widely on all digital/streaming platforms this Friday, April 10, but you can listen to the song before it’s official release below.

