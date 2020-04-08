Jobs Available During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 has affected the lives of millions of people. Social distancing is the new practice, and even stores are limiting the number of customers at a time to keep the spread of the deadly coronavirus down.
Many Americans have been furloughed or laid off due to this crisis. Some of my friends have been laid off and without work because of this. No income places a strain on anyone! Times like this don’t feel real, one minute your life is soaring and the next thing you know were going down hill.
Gov Mike DeWine has put up a link to show that there’re some jobs available in Ohio. Most of these job will be in the essential group of work, like healthcare and such.
Click HERE
Celebrate One Women's Brunch along with Radio One
Celebrate One Women's Brunch along with Radio One
1. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 30
2. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 30
3. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 30
4. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 4 of 30
5. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 5 of 30
6. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 6 of 30
7. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 7 of 30
8. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 8 of 30
9. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 30
10. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 10 of 30
11. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 11 of 30
12. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 12 of 30
13. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 13 of 30
14. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 14 of 30
15. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 15 of 30
16. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 16 of 30
17. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 17 of 30
18. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 18 of 30
19. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 19 of 30
20. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 20 of 30
21. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 21 of 30
22. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 22 of 30
23. Celebrate One BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 23 of 30
24. Celebrate One Women's BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 24 of 30
25. Celebrate One Women's BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 25 of 30
26. Celebrate One Women's BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 26 of 30
27. Celebrate One Women's BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 27 of 30
28. Celebrate One Women's BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 28 of 30
29. Celebrate One Women's BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 29 of 30
30. Celebrate One Women's BrunchSource:Radio One Digital 30 of 30
Jobs Available During the COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com