Jobs Available During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 has affected the lives of millions of people. Social distancing is the new practice, and even stores are limiting the number of customers at a time to keep the spread of the deadly coronavirus down.

Many Americans have been furloughed or laid off due to this crisis. Some of my friends have been laid off and without work because of this. No income places a strain on anyone! Times like this don’t feel real, one minute your life is soaring and the next thing you know were going down hill.

Don't forget to look for at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb for open jobs and layoff alternatives for business owners. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 8, 2020

Gov Mike DeWine has put up a link to show that there’re some jobs available in Ohio. Most of these job will be in the essential group of work, like healthcare and such.

Click HERE

Celebrate One Women's Brunch along with Radio One 30 photos Launch gallery Celebrate One Women's Brunch along with Radio One 1. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 30 2. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 30 3. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 30 4. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 30 5. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 30 6. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 30 7. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 30 8. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 30 9. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 30 10. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 30 11. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 30 12. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 30 13. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 30 14. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 30 15. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 30 16. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 30 17. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 30 18. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 30 19. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 30 20. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 30 21. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 30 22. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 22 of 30 23. Celebrate One Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 23 of 30 24. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 24 of 30 25. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 25 of 30 26. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 26 of 30 27. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 27 of 30 28. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 28 of 30 29. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 29 of 30 30. Celebrate One Women's Brunch Source:Radio One Digital 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrate One Women’s Brunch along with Radio One Celebrate One Women's Brunch along with Radio One

Jobs Available During the COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com