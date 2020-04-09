Tyler Perry Surprises Seniors By Paying For Groceries in Atlanta and New Orleans

Just after paying $21,000 in tips for waitresses at his favorite restaurant, Tyler Perry is continuing to bless people during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

On Wednesday, April 8, he paid for groceries for a number of senior shoppers during “senior hour” at grocery stores in Atlanta and his hometown New Orleans. Highrisk and older shoppers had a nice surprise at over 44 Kroger supermarkets in metro Atlanta and 29 Winn-Dixies in New Orleans when coming to the register and everything was paid for.

Phil Kloer, 64, in Atlanta said he went shopping during the senior hour when an employee came up to him and told him quietly to head to the register by 8 a.m.

He told The Atlanta Journal Consitution, “I was almost done shopping, so that wasn’t a big deal,” he said. When getting the register, a grocery bag covered the credit career reader and then the cashier told him that his $290 worth of groceries were covered.

“I was dumbstruck,” said Kloer. Since Kloer is still employed he decided to pay it forward by donating $300 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

