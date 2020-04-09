Nike x ‘NBA 2K20’s’ MyPlayer Nation Exclusive Kicks Program Will Push On, Despite No NBA Games

The 2019-20 NBA season is on ice indefinitely, but NBA 2K20 is making sure we are still getting our action on the hardwood and our exclusive kicks.
Nike Basketball shared on its official Instagram account that gamers can still look forward to four pairs of gamer exclusive kicks when the MyPlayer Nation Playoffs kickoff. The program, which launched back in October subsequently after the game’s release, allows players to secure limited unique pairs of kicks by completing in-game challenges like reaching a certain rank or scoring a desired amount of points.
🔓 SZN. ⠀ The @nba2k MyPLAYER Nation playoffs are coming, which means new unlocks and exclusive drops. Click the link in our bio to link your Nike/2K accounts and get ready for new Gamer Exclusive challenges. ⠀ Physical product is only available in the U.S. via the SNKRS App. #nba2k20 #snkrs #nike
The IG post announces that 2K players can look forward to GE editions of LeBron James, Paul George, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The first sneaker will be revealed Thursday (Apr.9)
Since the launch of the program, we have already seen a pair of LeBron 17 ‘Bron 2K’, Kobe V Protro ‘Chaos’ GE, the PG 4 x Gatorade GE, and the Adapt BB 2.0 ‘Chicago’ GE. 2K players can look forward to the new challenges beginning April 11 with the playoffs kicking off on April 19. You can check out all of the previous sneakers that dropped below.
The LeBron 17 ‘Bron 2K’. ⠀ It’s game time. Surpass @kingjames’ rating with your MyPLAYER, then win your next MyPLAYER Nation game to unlock your physical pair. ⠀ Physical product is limited and only accessible to buy in the U.S. in the SNKRS app. Learn more in our bio link. ESRB Rating: EVERYONE with Mild Language. #nba2k20 #snkrs #nike
The Kobe V Protro ‘Chaos’ GE. ⠀ Win a @nba2k MyPLAYERNation game and outscore @kobebryant’s Christmas Day career-high of 42 points in the victory to unlock the limited-edition pair. ⠀ Physical product is limited and only accessible to buy in the U.S. in the SNKRS app. Learn more in our bio link. ⠀ ESRB Rating: EVERYONE with mild language. #NBA2K20 #SNKRS #Nike
The PG 4 x Gatorade GE. ⠀ Find the PG 4 x Gatorade billboard in NBA 2K20’s ‘The Neighborhood.’ After you find it, launch the SNKRS mobile app and point the SNKRS Cam at it to unlock access. ⠀ Physical product is limited and only accessible to buy in the U.S. in the SNKRS app. Learn more in our bio link. ⠀ ESRB Rating: EVERYONE with mild language. #NBA2K20 #PG4 #Nike
The Adapt BB 2.0 ‘Chicago’ GE. ⠀ Debuted by @jamorant during All Star Weekend, find the Adapt BB 2.0 billboard in @nba2k’s ‘The Neighborhood’ and point the SNKRS Cam at it to unlock your physical pair on March 14. ⠀ Physical product is limited and only accessible to buy in the U.S. in the SNKRS app. Learn more in our bio link. ⠀ ESRB Rating: EVERYONE with mild language. #NBA2K20 #SNKRS #Nike
Photo: 2K / NBA2k20
