There has been a double shooting in Avondale

Via: FOX19

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Reading Road about 4 a.m. They received a report of shots fired with two people possibly shot. Further details have not been provided.

There are no further details at this point.

Cincinnati: Homicide Officers Respond To Shooting In Avondale was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: