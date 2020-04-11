El Chapo, Unabomber Safe From Coronavirus In Supermax Prison

The spread of the novel coronavirus has raised concerns among prison officials who have been weighing the merits of releasing some prisoners considered low-risk. However, at one of the world’s most infamous supermax prisons, El Chapo and the Unabomber are both safe from the virus and disease and officials report there are no cases present at all.

TMZ reports that El Chapo, real name Joaquín Guzmán, and the Unabomber, real name Ted Kaczynski, are housed at the ADX facility in Florence, Colo., a prison that some refer to as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies” and houses some of the most dangerous criminals in recent time. According to the outlet, the prison skated by coronavirus infections that have plagued other prisons.

According to a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons … these prisoners are single-celled, with limited out-of-cell time, and are only afforded INDIVIDUAL recreational opportunities up to 7 hours a week.

We’re told for the short periods they’re out of their cell, inmates are restrained and escorted by 3 guards … all of whom receive enhanced COVID-19 health screening within the BOP system.

The Control Unit prisoners also have in-cell feeding, toilets, sinks and showers, so once again … they’re perfectly set up for a true quarantine situation.

There are 2 other housing unit missions at ADX — General Population and Special Security — both of which have strict security and distancing measures in place. As of April 10, there are no known COVID-19 cases in either unit.

Other prisoners at ADX include Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and more.

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted April 11, 2020

