Survey: 22% Of Ohians Are Drinking While Working From Home

Some people are switching from having a cup of caffeine for a cup of liquor while working from home, according to a recent survey.

Alcohol.org had 3,000 workers take a survey on whether they drink while working from home. Here are some of the results:

Hawaiians are more likely to drink during work hours with 67% of workers admitting to drinking.

Arkansas was the least likely with only 8% admitting to drinking while working.

22% of Ohioans admit to drinking while working

33% of Michiganders admit to working and drinking

Indiana and Kentucky have 26% of their work-from-home employees drinking

Most workers prefer beer

Source: 10TV

