Bengals Chaplain Survives COVID-19

Bengals team chaplain Lamoris Crawford has survived COVID-19 that is some great news to hear on this rainy Monday. Crawford contracted the highly deadly virus in mid-March causing him to make several trips to the hospital.

Crawford initially tested negative for COVID-19 and strep throat. It wasn’t until later that he received a positive test result for the disease.

Crawford has been the team chaplain for seven seasons. He’s baptized players including AJ Green and Giovanni Bernard in addition to officiating marriages for several players weddings. His closeness with the team shows as he co-hosts a bible study with Andy and JJ Dalton.

Source FOX19

The Latest:

