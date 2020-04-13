Ja Rule Donates Masks To Homeless, Coming Out With Face Cover Line

Ja Rule is stepping up in the midst of the current pandemic. He is providing the less fortunate apparel to in an effort to stop the spread.

Page Six is reporting that the Queens native is getting active went it comes to the current health crisis. According to the article Jeffrey is providing masks for the homeless. He is apparently working with David Prince of Prince Management and charity group Knock, Knock Give a Sock for the initiative. The organization claims they have distributed 3,000 covers thus far.

In an exclusive interview with the periodical the Murder Inc. Records star detailed the approach. “Unfortunately masks are going to be a new way of life,” he explained. “The homeless population are people we often forget about. These are the people who can’t stay home and social distance. But they are part of our society. They are hard working people but now this is becoming a real situation that they cannot dig out of and now families can end up on the street.”

Ja is also shifting gears to provide the general population with affordable options to practice safety. His Iconn brand will be selling fashionable masks for $20 dollars. You can purchase them here. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these masks will be donated to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund.

Photo: WENN/PPTB

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted April 13, 2020

