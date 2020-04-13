Philly Police Removed People Without Masks From Buses, Policy Changed [Video]

Philadelphia police are this close to getting cancelled out here. If you live there and do not have a mask on beware.

As spotted on Raw Story an unidentified African-American male was seen having a rough day when attempting to use public transportation. As per WHYY-TV “a video that went viral Friday shows what appeared to be four police officers, backed by about six more, forcibly pulling a man not wearing a face covering off of a SEPTA bus. After the uniformed and masked Philadelphia Police Department officers lift the adult man off the bus and engage in a brief confrontation, he walks away. No arrest. No ticket.”

The station went on to detail that clip was quickly pulled. “The video —which was removed from online postings on Friday afternoon – appears to exemplify SEPTA’s new police-enforced mandate that riders wear face coverings or be prepared to get off transit” they wrote.

Well if there is one thing for sure and two things certain is that the internet is forever regardless of any delete button. On Friday, April 10 the clip resurfaced throughout social media. You can watch it below.

Naturally the footage caused a stir online prompting an official response from the city. According to PPD the passenger was snatched up due to his behavior. “A Septa bus driver requested that an unruly passenger leave the bus several times, and the passenger repeatedly refused,” the Philadelphia Police Department said via a formal statement. “PPD Officers arrived on location, and after being made aware of the driver’s request, also ordered the male to leave the bus several times. The male again refused, at which point he was physically removed by the officers.”

SEPTA had updated their local policy requiring all passengers to wear a mask on April 7. “SEPTA is now asking all riders to wear masks or other facial coverings, consistent with new CDC guidelines, to protect both riders and operators.” After this incident SEPTA is no longer making facial covers mandatory. The man in question has yet to reply with his side of the story.

