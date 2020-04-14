Former President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden For President

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed his vice president, Joe Biden for President.

The announcement comes days after Vermont senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign and the Democratic Party is set to unite around the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Pary for November’s general election.

Obama’s endorsement comes one day after Sanders himself, endorsed Biden via a live stream chat between the two former rivals.

“Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend,” Obama said. “And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now.”

Publicly, Obama had been neutral in the election, as he was in the 2016 campaign between Hillary Clinton and Sanders. Biden, who worked with Obama for eight years in the White House, emphasized his friendship and close working relationship with the nation’s 44th president throughout primary season.

