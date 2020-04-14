Cincinnati: Reds Launch $1M Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund

Looks like the Cincinnati Reds are going to launch a $1 Million dollar gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund

Vis FOX19

The fund provides short-term assistance to help bridge the financial gap by supporting gameday staff experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. Eligible employees include 2019 gameday staff employed by the Reds and rehired for the 2020 season, along with staff from facilities service provider SBM who have been identified as eligible by SBM.