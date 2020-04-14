CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: Reds Launch $1M Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund

Looks like the Cincinnati Reds are going to launch a $1 Million dollar gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund

Vis FOX19

The fund provides short-term assistance to help bridge the financial gap by supporting gameday staff experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. Eligible employees include 2019 gameday staff employed by the Reds and rehired for the 2020 season, along with staff from facilities service provider SBM who have been identified as eligible by SBM.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Reds Launch $1M Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close