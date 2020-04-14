CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]

The Wilson household will be leveling out.

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson revealed they are adding a baby boy to their beautiful brood.

The couple, along with their 2-year-old daughter Sienna and Ciara’s 5-year-old son Future, did a family baby reveal in front of a picturesque backdrop of a clear blue sky and palm trees.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Prior to the reveal, Future shared he wanted a brother; Sienna wanted a sister; Russell was mum on his pick but we think he wanted a boy; and Ciara, wanted whatever “God” would send their way.

Watch the adorable reveal below:

 

Ciara hasn’t publicly revealed her due date but we’re expecting it is around the corner.

READ ALSO: Ciara Shows Off Her Braiding Skills On Sienna &amp; Future Jr’s Hair

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'

19 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'

Continue reading 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say 'Aww'

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close