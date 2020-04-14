DJ Haz Say’s You Want NFL Back? Then Wash Yo Hands!! [VIDEO]

DJ Haz Matt who’s mix show can be heard every Saturday night on 93.1 WZAK, and is the King of viral sports rap videos, say’s if you want the NFL to come back then please wash your hands!!

In Haz Matt’s latest sports rap video, is lending his vocal’s in an attempt to help flatten the curve on the coronavirus pandemic as well as doing his part to hopefully see the Dawg Pound gates open on time with his latest.

Will the #coronavirus shutdown the #NFL ? “This is for all my football fans, if you love the NFL then wash your hands.”

The NFL regular football season is slated to start September 5th. Will is happen? If Haz has anything to do with it, it will.

Check out his DJ Haz Matt’s latest viral hit below

