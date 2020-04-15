Ohio 2020 Primary Election, What You Need to Know

The primary election voting for Ohio has been postponed from the earlier April date. Governor Mike DeWine fought against in person voting due to the coronavirus outbreak, he wants to protect his citizens. A lot of Ohioans have been lead to believe the VOTING will be in June, but Actually the Primary Election Voting will take place APRIL 28, 2020.
Thats right, it will still be this month, and it will be my MAIL ONLY. How crazy is that?!
So to get your vote in you will have cast it by MAIL ASAP!
There a step by step on how to accomplish this below. Spread the word and let everyone know VOTING is this month and by MAIL!
