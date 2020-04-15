CLOSE
Growth and Separation, What You Need to Know

Im working form home these days, and I have a lot more time on my hand to do a lot more thinking, reading and more talking.

Well I have finally got my podcast started, although its not exactly the way I want it to be, its still in the process of being built.

I’ve decided to open up more to the people, and share my thoughts, experience and life in a more detailed way.

Today I spoke about the importance of “Growth and Separation”! A message that has been on my heart seeing how everyone is complaining about being stuck at home.

I just feel we should look for ways to appreciate this RESET that has been forced around us and make the most out of it.

Take a Listen and share your thoughts

