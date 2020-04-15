Local News: Cleveland-Based Co. to Produce 5,000 Organic Masks A Day

CLOSE
Shouts-out to a Cleveland based company that isn’t taking our front-line health care workers issues and concerns about their safety while they battle the Coronavirus pandemic laying down.

Naturepedic, a local company located in Chagrin Falls, is an organic mattress and bedding manufacturer, who changed production last month to design sustainable organic, nontoxic cotton face masks. They will produce 5,000 face masks a day for consumers during this time of crisis.  Read More

While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can't walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you're worried about which ones you buy, don't. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don't forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor's Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

