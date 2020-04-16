Ohio Will Reopen, From Governor Mike DeWine

The economy is down, and dropping day by day with jobs being closed, schools and daycares closed.How will we get Ohio back to normal, or at least get Ohios economy up on its feet.

Well according to Governor Mike DeWine he is looking to reopen Ohio, but one thing at a time.

We have a plan to start opening Ohio back up. It's going to be gradual- one thing after another. We want to do this in a thoughtful way that engenders confidence and ensures customers and employees are safe. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 16, 2020

Honestly Ohioans may not agree with this solution right away, knowing the coronavirus is still out there and still very much Real. Dr. Amy Acton has said face mask will be the new way to go.

@DrAmyActon: Face masks will be a big part of our future. Do not underestimate the power of donning your face mask. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 16, 2020

So one day at a time, one step at a time. I am sure this will include all jobs that are next to essential. How can you wear a mask and eat out at a restaurant or take a drink at the bar with your mask on.

Well we have to give it one day at a time. As for now Ohio is under a Stay At Home order until May 1.

