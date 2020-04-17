CLOSE
Kenyans To Receive Hennessy in COVID-19 Care Packages

Governor Mike Sonko is giving out COVID-19 care packages that include Hennessy to citizens

According to CNN Kenya’s Capital city Nairobi is distributing COVID-19 care packages thanks to its Governor Mike Sonko.  While this sounds like a great service for its citizens, some are upset with Governor Sonko because the care packages contain small bottles of the popular Cognac Hennessy.

Sonko stated in a video posted to Twitter, “I think from the research conducted by the World Health Organization and various organizations, it has been believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus,”  The World Health Organization has stated that alcohol consumption should be minimized and it does not protect humans from COVID-19 stating that it can weaken ones health.

The CEO of Amref Health Africa, a medical nonprofit organization, Githinji Gitahi took to twitter to encourage Kenyans to responsibly dump their free bottle of Hennessy like they would dispose of a used mask.

Hennessy made a statement in the Nairobi News saying, “Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,”

