Local News: Cuyahoga County Launches Small Business Stabilization Fund

Cleveland script sign and city skyline - Tremont

Source: David Shvartsman / Getty

Our small businesses have been on the front line providing essential services before now during the COVID-19 pandemic.  However with stimulus checks rolling out to Americans to help them get through as unemployment is at a ridiculous high during these uncertain times, our small businesses have been wondering where is the relief for them?

Now it looks like for Cuyahoga County small businesses their prayers and or the question has been answered.

There’s some relief for small businesses in Cleveland as Cuyahoga County Board Executive Armond Budish announced the creation of the Small Business Stabilization Fund. So far, there has been $4 million raised in grants and loans that are now available to business in the community.  Read More

Local News: Cuyahoga County Launches Small Business Stabilization Fund  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

