Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says the quarantine has put a different perspective on his relationship. Johnson took to Instagram to say “I have found that quarantine has has a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage.. We get snippy with each other; we argue. I gotta be honest, when this thing first started, the first few weeks of quarantine for me, I was really wobbly at times and I was trying to get my s- together”
Glad to see superstars have issues too!
The Life & Times Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Photo Gallery)
18 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Photo Gallery)
1. BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-PREMIER-GIJOESource: 1 of 18
2. 51st Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsSource: 2 of 18
3. On The Set Of ‘Pain And Gain’ In Miami – April 25, 2012Source: 3 of 18
4. 2016 MTV Movie Awards – ShowSource: 4 of 18
5. 89th Annual Academy Awards – ArrivalsSource: 5 of 18
6. 2016 MTV Movie Awards – Backstage And AudienceSource: 6 of 18
7. WrestleMania XXVIIISource: 7 of 18
8. 2016 MTV Movie Awards – ShowSource: 8 of 18
9. 48th NAACP Image Awards – Backstage and AudienceSource: 9 of 18
10. AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi – Premiere Of Disney’s ‘Moana’ – Red CarpetSource: 10 of 18
11. Fast and Furious 5 – Premiere in Rio de JaneiroSource: 11 of 18
12. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Central Intelligence’ – ArrivalsSource: 12 of 18
13. The RockSource: 13 of 18
14. WrestleMania 29 Press ConferenceSource: 14 of 18
15. Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘Furious 7’ – Red CarpetSource: 15 of 18
16. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Hand/Footprint CeremonySource: 16 of 18
17. Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) poses for photographers during the premiere of the movie ‘Fast and Furious 5’Source: 17 of 18
18. ‘San Andreas’ Beijing PremiereSource: 18 of 18
Dwayne Johnson says marriage is impacted by quarantine was originally published on rnbcincy.com