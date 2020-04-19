Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says the quarantine has put a different perspective on his relationship. Johnson took to Instagram to say “I have found that quarantine has has a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage.. We get snippy with each other; we argue. I gotta be honest, when this thing first started, the first few weeks of quarantine for me, I was really wobbly at times and I was trying to get my s- together”

Glad to see superstars have issues too!

Dwayne Johnson says marriage is impacted by quarantine was originally published on rnbcincy.com