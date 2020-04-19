CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Blue Ivy Gives PSA On Handwashing

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 6, 2016

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

“Blue Ivy Carter is making sure that everyone knows just how important it is to wash their hands in order to get rid of germs, especially during a global pandemic. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest offspring took it upon herself to show the world what can happen if you don’t wash your hands properly, using an effective visual aid to really get the point across. Blue’s grandmother, Tina Knowles, posted her 8-year-old granddaughter’s science experiment on Instagram, in which Blue uses a bowl of water and pepper to represent of the COVID-19 virus microbes.”

Tropikana and the Easter Bunny visit Next Generation Daycare

Pop Up Pictures with the Easter Bunny: Tropikana at Next Generation Daycare

7 photos Launch gallery

Pop Up Pictures with the Easter Bunny: Tropikana at Next Generation Daycare

Continue reading Pop Up Pictures with the Easter Bunny: Tropikana at Next Generation Daycare

Pop Up Pictures with the Easter Bunny: Tropikana at Next Generation Daycare

Tropikana and the Easter Bunny surprise the children of Next Generation Daycare.

Blue Ivy Gives PSA On Handwashing  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close